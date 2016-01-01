Dr. Liang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong Liang, MD
Dr. Hong Liang, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Nanjing Medical College and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Hong Liang MD Inc.3105 Del Mar Ave, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 280-8897
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1598784340
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Nanjing Medical College
Dr. Liang speaks Chinese.
