Dr. Hong Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Hong Lin, MD
Dr. Hong Lin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New London, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Physicians for Women's Health LLC4 Shaws Cv Ste 101, New London, CT 06320 Directions (860) 437-3611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Hong Lin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447348917
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
