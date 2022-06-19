Overview of Dr. Hong-Phuc Tran, MD

Dr. Hong-Phuc Tran, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com|University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.