Overview of Dr. Hong-Ru Chen, MD

Dr. Hong-Ru Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Hawaii OBGYN Cares in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.