Dr. Thieu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong-Thao Thieu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hong-Thao Thieu, MD
Dr. Hong-Thao Thieu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dorchester, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Thieu's Office Locations
Harbor Health Services Inc398 Neponset Ave, Dorchester, MA 02122 Directions (617) 282-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Thieu. She was my OBGYN 10 years ago and delivered my daughter. I am expecting again, and was so happy to learn that she is still practicing at Tufts. I enjoy my appointments with her. I recommended my best friend who is also expecting to Tufts, and coincidentally, Dr. Thieu is her doctor as well.
About Dr. Hong-Thao Thieu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1982682076
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thieu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thieu has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thieu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thieu speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thieu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thieu.
