Dr. Hong Xu, MD

Rheumatology
3.4 (25)
Map Pin Small Port Jefferson Station, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hong Xu, MD

Dr. Hong Xu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They completed their fellowship with NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH

Dr. Xu works at Rheumatology Associates of L.i. Llp in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY, Melville, NY and Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Xu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates of L.i. Llp
    7 Medical Dr, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 928-4885
  2. 2
    554 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 360-3796
  3. 3
    Melville Office
    1895 Walt Whitman Rd Ste 10, Melville, NY 11747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 249-9525
  4. 4
    Rheumatology Associates of Long Island
    315 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 360-7778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Raynaud's Disease

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 09, 2023
    I have been suffering arthritis for years and been through many doctors. Dr. Xu is the best. She patiently explained my condition and helped with treatment plan. I am so much better. Thanks!
    Mike — Feb 09, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Hong Xu, MD
    About Dr. Hong Xu, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922064625
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mountainside Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jacobi Med Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hong Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xu has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

