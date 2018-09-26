Overview of Dr. Honghao Yang, MD

Dr. Honghao Yang, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Global Oncology/Hank Yang, M.D. Ph.D. in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Neutropenia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.