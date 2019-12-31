Dr. Hongshik Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hongshik Han, MD
Overview of Dr. Hongshik Han, MD
Dr. Hongshik Han, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
Hongshik Han MD Inc.7005 N Maple Ave Ste 108, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 325-3832
Fresno Surgical Center6125 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 431-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Han is a great doctor. He is very professional and does very great
About Dr. Hongshik Han, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Korean.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.