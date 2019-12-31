Overview of Dr. Hongshik Han, MD

Dr. Hongshik Han, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Han works at Hongshik Han MD Inc in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.