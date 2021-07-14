Dr. Hongshu Feng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hongshu Feng, MD
Overview of Dr. Hongshu Feng, MD
Dr. Hongshu Feng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TUNGCHI MEDICAL COLLEGE HUPEH.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng's Office Locations
-
1
Gary G Chen MD83 Avenue O, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 236-6186
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feng?
My Children have seen Dr. Feng for several years. Dr. Feng is a very experienced pediatrician and very nice person. Our children like her very much.
About Dr. Hongshu Feng, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1184645442
Education & Certifications
- TUNGCHI MEDICAL COLLEGE HUPEH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.