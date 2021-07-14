Overview of Dr. Hongshu Feng, MD

Dr. Hongshu Feng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TUNGCHI MEDICAL COLLEGE HUPEH.



Dr. Feng works at Gary G Chen MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.