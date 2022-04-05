Overview of Dr. Hongwu Wang, MD

Dr. Hongwu Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.