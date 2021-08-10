Dr. Hongyan Zou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hongyan Zou, MD
Overview of Dr. Hongyan Zou, MD
Dr. Hongyan Zou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Zou's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors Specialty Practice168 Centre St Fl 3M, New York, NY 10013 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 12:00pm
Mount Sinai Doctors Faculty Practice5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Mount Sinai Surgical Associates13516 Roosevelt Ave Ste 3, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon for spinal surgery! My husband gets speedy recovery and no more lumber disc suppression any more! The best surgeon and very knowledgeable!
About Dr. Hongyan Zou, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
