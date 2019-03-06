Overview

Dr. Hongyi Cui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Cui works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.