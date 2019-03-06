Dr. Hongyi Cui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hongyi Cui, MD
Dr. Hongyi Cui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus67 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8195
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Helpful, easily understood, he took time to explain, without my feeling rushed. Finally, understood issues and concerns !!! Thank you Dr. Cui
About Dr. Hongyi Cui, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- John Dempsey Hospital
- Beijing Friendship Hospital-Affiliate Of Capital University Of Medical Sciences|University Of Ma Med School
- The First Hospital Of Beijing Medical University
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cui has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cui speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cui.
