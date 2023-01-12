See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Hongyu Wen, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hongyu Wen, MD

Dr. Hongyu Wen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Peking Second Medical College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Wen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1182
  2. 2
    Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory
    295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr. Wen has been my PCP for a number of years. She is always very efficient, kind and gentle. More so than any other doctor I've seen, Dr. Wen utilizes a collaborative approach to health care. She never lectures, guilt trips or talks down to me about my health. She listens to my concerns, answers my questions and gives me guidance, but never tries to push anything on me. She also gives referrals to specialists whenever necessary. There is no ego or wasting precious time, which I appreciate very much
    LM — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Hongyu Wen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205867546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Peking Second Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hongyu Wen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

