Dr. Honzen Ou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Honzen Ou, MD
Overview of Dr. Honzen Ou, MD
Dr. Honzen Ou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ou works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ou's Office Locations
-
1
Honzen Ou MD Inc.13768 Roswell Ave Ste 218, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 464-9119
-
2
Honzen Ou MD5562 Philadelphia St Ste 200, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 464-9119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ou?
About Dr. Honzen Ou, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1215017413
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ou works at
Dr. Ou speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ou. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.