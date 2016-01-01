Overview of Dr. Honzen Ou, MD

Dr. Honzen Ou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Ou works at Honzen Ou MD in Chino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.