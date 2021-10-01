Dr. Hooman Ghadimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghadimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hooman Ghadimi, MD
Overview of Dr. Hooman Ghadimi, MD
Dr. Hooman Ghadimi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Dr. Ghadimi's Office Locations
New Jersey Brain and Spine Oradell680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 342-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a procedure to treat Essential Tremor, and thanks to the excellent work of Dr. Azmi, I am tremor free in my dominant hand. I, together with my daughter, who is an MD herself, had looked and the different hospitals and Doctors that perform the MRI-HIFU procedure, we found Hackensack Hospital and Dr. Azmi. When my daughter reached out to colleagues, they all had glowing reviews for Dr. Azmi. I was a little apprehensive but since the first visit with Dr. Azmi, he made me feel comfortable. He clearly explained the procedure and the possible side effects, he answered all my question, he was always available when I needed to speak with him. Dr. Azmi’s team both at the office and the hospital were amazing, I think this is a reflection of Dr. Azmi’s dedication and professionalism. Dr. Azmi is sensitive, patient and very kind!
About Dr. Hooman Ghadimi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1245389931
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College - Valhalla
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- New York Medical College
- Stony Brook University
