Overview of Dr. Hooman Ghadimi, MD

Dr. Hooman Ghadimi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Ghadimi works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.