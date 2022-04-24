Dr. Hooman Behravan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behravan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hooman Behravan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hooman Behravan, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Bay Area Pain & Spine Institute13690 E 14th St Ste 230, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 614-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I hav nothing but praise for this doctor and his skills. My spine surgeon told me to go see him and told me he injected his neck. He seems to be the doctor that doctors go for their injections and pain issues.
About Dr. Hooman Behravan, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1255308904
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University and Hospital
- Penn State/ Thomas Jefferson Hospital|University Of Maryland-Franklin Square Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behravan accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behravan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behravan speaks Arabic.
