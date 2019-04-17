Overview

Dr. Hooman Khabiri, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.



Dr. Khabiri works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.