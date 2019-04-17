See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Marietta, OH
Dr. Hooman Khabiri, MD

Interventional Radiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hooman Khabiri, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.

Dr. Khabiri works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Cardiology
    400 Matthew St Ste 302, Marietta, OH 45750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
  • Selby General Hospital
  • James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
  • Ohio State University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 17, 2019
    {My deepest apologies, dear Doctor-the following is well overdue!} It would be redundant to use one superlative after another to describe Dr.Khabiri's compassion, attentiveness, and an unmatched technique, both in O.R. and patient rapport. One can not but immediately feel his unparalleled warmth and eagerness to help. It is truly a delight to be in his presence-in part due to an occasional but always à propos tongue-in-cheek remark, albeit always delivered in an impeccably professional deadpan!
    — Apr 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Hooman Khabiri, MD
    About Dr. Hooman Khabiri, MD

    • Interventional Radiology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508817990
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clin|Mc Wisc
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.