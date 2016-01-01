Dr. Noorchashm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, MD
Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-6900
- Aetna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053463885
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorchashm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorchashm.
