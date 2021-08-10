Dr. Hoon Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoon Choi, MD
Dr. Hoon Choi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They graduated from The University Of Auckland, Medical and Health Sciences, New Zealand and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Florida Nephrology 1st Floor2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (510) 366-5815Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was unable to sit in a chair, drive a car, stand or walk any type of distance. I had a total lumbar fushion and immediately after the surgery I could sit in a chair and stand and walk a short distance. My surgery was long but it was very successful and I would recommend Dr. Choi to everyone!!
About Dr. Hoon Choi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spine Surgery, Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
- Neurosurgery, State University Of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse|Pediatric Neurosurgery, Harvard Medical School, Boston
- The University Of Auckland, Medical and Health Sciences, New Zealand
- Neurosurgery
