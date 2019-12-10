Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoon-Ji Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hoon-Ji Choi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Locations
West Coast Surgery Center Inc.3772 Katella Ave Ste 107, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 431-7877
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to her twice and both times I found her caring, on target on what I needed to do in order to lower my sugar.
About Dr. Hoon-Ji Choi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1225062888
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
