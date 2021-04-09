Dr. Hoon Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoon Park, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ULSAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Upcp Drs. Sass Friedman & Assoc.730 Som Center Rd Ste 190, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 646-9955
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Park is excellent! He is very kind and listen to patient, he have lot of the experience, I am highly recommend him.
About Dr. Hoon Park, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1952307514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ULSAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
