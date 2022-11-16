See All General Surgeons in Tahlequah, OK
Dr. Hope Baluh, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Tahlequah, OK
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hope Baluh, MD

Dr. Hope Baluh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with W W Hastings Indian Hospital.

Dr. Baluh works at Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baluh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center
    19600 E Ross St, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 458-3100
  2. 2
    1008 PO Box, Tahlequah, OK 74465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 458-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • W W Hastings Indian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Thyroid Nodule
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 16, 2022
Dr Baluh truly cares about her patients. I needed help with acid reflux and I had to sleep sitting up in bed. She operated on me and now I can sleep like a normal person. I have had a very painful recovery and Dr Baluh could not help me with any strong pain medication because my blood pressure would drop too low. My severe painful recovery was no one's fault. I would definitely recommend her to my family and friends.
Shawnna from Pryor — Nov 16, 2022
Photo: Dr. Hope Baluh, MD
About Dr. Hope Baluh, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932294642
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Marshall University
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Baluh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Baluh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Baluh works at Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah, OK. View the full address on Dr. Baluh’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baluh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baluh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baluh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baluh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

