Overview of Dr. Hope Cottrill, MD

Dr. Hope Cottrill, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond, Baptist Health Corbin and Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Cottrill works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Oophorectomy and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.