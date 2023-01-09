Dr. Hope Cottrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hope Cottrill, MD
Dr. Hope Cottrill, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond, Baptist Health Corbin and Baptist Health Lexington.
Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 1100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Lexington
I didn't see Hope as my personal doctor but my mother did. She was diagnosed with Uterine Cancer.. Dr Cottrill saved my moms life. I can't say enough great things about her.
- Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
