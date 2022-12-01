See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Hope Ijaola, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (41)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hope Ijaola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Ijaola works at MDVIP - Gilbert, Arizona in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    MDVIP - Gilbert, Arizona
    1720 E Boston St Ste 104, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 582-2097

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Adult Immunization
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diet Counseling
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Earwax Removal
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Eosinophilia
Esophagitis
Exercise Counseling
Eye Infections
Fatigue
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Spirometry
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinalysis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Hope Ijaola, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yoruba
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1518120500
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St John's Episcopal Hospital South
    Internship
    • St John's Episcopal Hospital South
    Medical Education
    • University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Chandler Regional Medical Center
    • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
    • Mountain Vista Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hope Ijaola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ijaola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ijaola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ijaola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ijaola works at MDVIP - Gilbert, Arizona in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Ijaola’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ijaola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ijaola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ijaola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ijaola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

