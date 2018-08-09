Dr. Hope McLean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hope McLean, MD
Overview of Dr. Hope McLean, MD
Dr. Hope McLean, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. McLean works at
Dr. McLean's Office Locations
Usa Neurosurgery Clinic - Springhil3715 Dauphin St Ste 4A, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 374-7911
Ascension Providence6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-0793
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent GYN. Kind, caring, personable and thorough. I highly recommend Dr. McLean.
About Dr. Hope McLean, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1477756468
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLean has seen patients for Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. McLean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLean.
