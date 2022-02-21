Dr. Rugo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hope Rugo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Dr. Rugo's Office Locations
Mt Zion Hosp & Med Ctr of the Ucsf1600 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You will not cross paths with anyone better than Dr. Hope Rugo. She is the best I've ever encountered in this field. I'm a Breast Cancer advocate for newly diagnose women. I've seen her add a decade to women who've been told by other doctors they only had a couple of years left. I've seen her stay all hours of the night just to make sure she sees every one of her patients that had been scheduled that day. I've see her educate other doctors that were considered "experts" and "the best" who were using harmful chemo treatments on the women I brought to her. She is God sent and so many lives are depending on her that every second of her time is demanded. If you are annoyed by the long waits or the chaos of the clinic then you are missing the point. She and her staff are fighting the biggest battles of your lives and they are winning. Your battle is not going to be comfortable but her care can not be beaten. Don't be discouraged. If you are a patient of Dr. Rugo you are winning.
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1033176581
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rugo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rugo has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rugo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rugo.
