Dr. Hope Rugo, MD

Medical Oncology
3.7 (13)
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hope Rugo, MD

Dr. Hope Rugo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Rugo works at UCSF COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rugo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mt Zion Hosp & Med Ctr of the Ucsf
    1600 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Pleural Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 21, 2022
    You will not cross paths with anyone better than Dr. Hope Rugo. She is the best I've ever encountered in this field. I'm a Breast Cancer advocate for newly diagnose women. I've seen her add a decade to women who've been told by other doctors they only had a couple of years left. I've seen her stay all hours of the night just to make sure she sees every one of her patients that had been scheduled that day. I've see her educate other doctors that were considered "experts" and "the best" who were using harmful chemo treatments on the women I brought to her. She is God sent and so many lives are depending on her that every second of her time is demanded. If you are annoyed by the long waits or the chaos of the clinic then you are missing the point. She and her staff are fighting the biggest battles of your lives and they are winning. Your battle is not going to be comfortable but her care can not be beaten. Don't be discouraged. If you are a patient of Dr. Rugo you are winning.
    Angela Rowe — Feb 21, 2022
    About Dr. Hope Rugo, MD

    Medical Oncology
    • Medical Oncology
    Medical Oncology
    39 years of experience
    • 39 years of experience
    39 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    English
    1033176581
    • 1033176581
    1033176581
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rugo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rugo works at UCSF COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rugo’s profile.

    Dr. Rugo has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rugo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rugo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

