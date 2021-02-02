Dr. Hope Ruhe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruhe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hope Ruhe, MD
Overview of Dr. Hope Ruhe, MD
Dr. Hope Ruhe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Ruhe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ruhe's Office Locations
-
1
Apmc3715 Prytania St Ste 200, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-4207
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruhe?
Excellent
About Dr. Hope Ruhe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1538124748
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruhe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruhe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruhe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruhe works at
Dr. Ruhe has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruhe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruhe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruhe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruhe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruhe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.