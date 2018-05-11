Dr. Hope Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hope Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hope Scott, MD
Dr. Hope Scott, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
-
1
Reston Town Center Pediatrics1830 Town Center Dr Ste 205, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-5068
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr. Scott can be hard to schedule and she does take time needed with each patient even if it causes her to go over. Just know that once you start your appointment, she is thorough, and leaves no stone unturned to solve a medical mystery. This is very important when you have an illness that doesn’t present with normal symptoms.
About Dr. Hope Scott, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1205898640
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.