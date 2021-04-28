See All General Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Hope Sherie, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hope Sherie, MD

Dr. Hope Sherie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Sherie works at The Cosmetic Concierge Pllc in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Sherie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Cosmetic Concierge Pllc
    325 Arlington Ave Unit B, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 267-2666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Hope Sherie, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902888977
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hope Sherie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherie works at The Cosmetic Concierge Pllc in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Sherie’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

