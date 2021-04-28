Dr. Hope Sherie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hope Sherie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
The Cosmetic Concierge Pllc325 Arlington Ave Unit B, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (844) 267-2666
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I'm a trans man & went to Dr. Sherie for top surgery (DI w/ free nipple grafts) and overall had a great experience. She and her staff were lovely, and I recommend them to all my trans masc friends looking for top surgery in the South. Only complaint is that I do have some dog ears, but they don't cause me dysphoria so I don't really care.
