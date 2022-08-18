Dr. Hope Starkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hope Starkman, MD
Overview of Dr. Hope Starkman, MD
Dr. Hope Starkman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Starkman's Office Locations
Boca Raton Office7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 347-8122
Delray Beach Office7291 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 637-4775
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Starkman for the very first time this past Friday, August 12th. I had no idea what to expect and in summation: this doctor is pure gold. Run - don't walk - if you prefer to be a patient of Dr. Starkman; you will have an authentic physician who treats her patients with dignity, shares her knowledge and the science behind it, and a kind, patient and sincere staff who exhibit their loyalty to their "boss" and to us!
About Dr. Hope Starkman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144216797
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore/aecom
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Albany Med Coll
- Barnard College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starkman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starkman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starkman speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Starkman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starkman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.