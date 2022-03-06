See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Torregosa works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Poulsbo, WA and Bremerton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd # 3, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Harrison HealthPartners Endocrinology Poulsbo
    22180 Olympic College Way NW Ste 202, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Harrison HealthPartners Endocrinology
    2601 Cherry Ave Ste 315, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Torregosa?

    Mar 06, 2022
    She has been an Amazing God Send! She listens to my concerns, she addresses them with compassion and understanding. She has been with me every step of the way on my journey to better my health. She truly cares! I’m so lucky to have found her!
    Shellie Kokrda — Mar 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Torregosa to family and friends

    Dr. Torregosa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Torregosa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD.

    About Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992980130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torregosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torregosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torregosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torregosa has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torregosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Torregosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torregosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torregosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torregosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.