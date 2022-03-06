Overview

Dr. Hope Torregosa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Torregosa works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Poulsbo, WA and Bremerton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.