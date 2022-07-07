Dr. Lejeune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horace Lejeune, MD
Overview of Dr. Horace Lejeune, MD
Dr. Horace Lejeune, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Lejeune's Office Locations
Ent Associates of Alabama P.c.931 Sharit Ave Ste 101, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 631-8116
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
Ent. Associates of Alabama PC833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 402, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-9236
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff are excellent and I had a wonderful experience with Dr. LeJeune
About Dr. Horace Lejeune, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1588628010
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
