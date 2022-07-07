Overview of Dr. Horace Lejeune, MD

Dr. Horace Lejeune, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Lejeune works at Ent Associates Of Alabama in Gardendale, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.