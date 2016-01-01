Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horace Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Horace Thompson, MD
Dr. Horace Thompson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rainbow City, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
St. Vincent's Hospital105 Church St, Rainbow City, AL 35906 Directions (256) 393-1713
-
2
Internists Associates of Gasden PA100 Medical Center Dr Ste 207, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Horace Thompson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- U W Va Hosp
- Alton Ochsner Med Clin Hosp
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
