See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Horacio Asbun, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Horacio Asbun, MD

Oncology
4.9 (49)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Horacio Asbun, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Asbun works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Pancreatic Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Pancreatic Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Liver Metastasis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Asbun?

    Jan 14, 2023
    Dr Asbun and his team sre the best at what they do. Experienced, professional and caring. My conversations never felt rushed and was always treated with kindness and understanding . He performed a very difficult and long surgery. Literally saving my life. I couldn’t be more grateful.
    Jackie Squillets — Jan 14, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Horacio Asbun, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Horacio Asbun, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Asbun to family and friends

    Dr. Asbun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Asbun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Horacio Asbun, MD.

    About Dr. Horacio Asbun, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285638015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • General Surgery, Hospital de La Santa Cruz y San Pablo, Autonomous University, Barcelona, Spain Surgical Oncology, University of California at San Diego, San Diego, Calif. Gastrointestinal, Hepatobiliary and Pancreas Surgery, Lahey Clinic, Burlingto
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Surgery, Kern Medical Center, Bakersfield, Calif.
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Santa Crev I Saint Pan
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Horacio Asbun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asbun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asbun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asbun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asbun works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Asbun’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Asbun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asbun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asbun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asbun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Horacio Asbun, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.