Overview of Dr. Horacio Capote, MD

Dr. Horacio Capote, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Capote works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.