Dr. Horacio Capote, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Horacio Capote, MD
Dr. Horacio Capote, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Capote's Office Locations
DENT Neurologic Institute3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- HealthSmart
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life ,I was having headaches and primary dr said stress.Iwent to Capote for regular visit (depression) and told dr Capote about my headaches he immediately wanted me to go for a MRI than an mra than angiogram,found a 9-10 mm aneurism than had surgery.Still healing now 8 weeks recovery.He's very smart,I 'm glad he is my DR.
About Dr. Horacio Capote, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053475939
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo
- New York Medical College 5th Pathway
- University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
