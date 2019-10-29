See All Psychiatrists in Amherst, NY
Dr. Horacio Capote, MD

Psychiatry
1.8 (43)
Map Pin Small Amherst, NY
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Horacio Capote, MD

Dr. Horacio Capote, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Capote works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Capote's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DENT Neurologic Institute
    3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Function Testing
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Autism Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Oct 29, 2019
    He saved my life ,I was having headaches and primary dr said stress.Iwent to Capote for regular visit (depression) and told dr Capote about my headaches he immediately wanted me to go for a MRI than an mra than angiogram,found a 9-10 mm aneurism than had surgery.Still healing now 8 weeks recovery.He's very smart,I 'm glad he is my DR.
    Lucy — Oct 29, 2019
    About Dr. Horacio Capote, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053475939
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University at Buffalo
    Internship
    • New York Medical College 5th Pathway
    Medical Education
    • University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Horacio Capote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Capote has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capote works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Amherst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Capote’s profile.

    Dr. Capote has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Capote. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capote.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

