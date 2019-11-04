Overview of Dr. Horacio Kaufmann, MD

Dr. Horacio Kaufmann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kaufmann works at Dysautonomia Center Llp in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.