Dr. Horacio Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.



Dr. Ramirez works at WELLMED AT GREAT NORTHWEST in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.