Dr. Millin Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horatio Millin Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Horatio Millin Jr, MD
Dr. Horatio Millin Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Dr. Millin Jr works at
Dr. Millin Jr's Office Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America2000 Opelousas St, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 439-9983
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He changed my life. After years of doctors throwing pills at me. He listens and truly cares about his patients. I have my life back.
About Dr. Horatio Millin Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millin Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millin Jr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Millin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millin Jr.
