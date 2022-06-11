Overview of Dr. Horatio Millin Jr, MD

Dr. Horatio Millin Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.



Dr. Millin Jr works at SWLA Center For Health Services in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.