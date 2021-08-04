Overview

Dr. Horatio Wildman, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Wildman works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.