Dr. Horatiu Muresan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muresan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Horatiu Muresan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Horatiu Muresan, MD
Dr. Horatiu Muresan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Muresan works at
Dr. Muresan's Office Locations
-
1
Grand Strand Cosmetic and Reconstructive Care920 Doug White Dr Ste 430, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 944-6147
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muresan?
Amazing surgeon! Best bedside manner and after care I have ever received. He takes the time and explains all options and listens to any concerns. His staff and PA were awesome to work with.
About Dr. Horatiu Muresan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1245557172
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr, NYU
- New York University - School of Medicine|NYU Langone Medical Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland - School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muresan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muresan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Muresan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Muresan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muresan works at
Dr. Muresan has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Lip Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muresan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Muresan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muresan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muresan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muresan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.