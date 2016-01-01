Dr. Hormoz Zahiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hormoz Zahiri, MD
Overview of Dr. Hormoz Zahiri, MD
Dr. Hormoz Zahiri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences.
Dr. Zahiri works at
Dr. Zahiri's Office Locations
Intl. Orthopedic Center for Joint Disorders A Medical Corp.50 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-0989
Building C1360 W 6th St Ste C, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 241-0690
International Orthopedic Center1015 Gayley Ave Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 659-0989
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hormoz Zahiri, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1063464147
Education & Certifications
- St Justine Chldns Hosp
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Altoona Hosp
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahiri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahiri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahiri.
