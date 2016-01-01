Overview of Dr. Hormoz Zahiri, MD

Dr. Hormoz Zahiri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences.



Dr. Zahiri works at Intl. Orthopedic Center for Joint Disorders A Medical Corp. in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in San Pedro, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.