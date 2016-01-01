See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Hormoz Zahiri, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hormoz Zahiri, MD

Dr. Hormoz Zahiri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Zahiri works at Intl. Orthopedic Center for Joint Disorders A Medical Corp. in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in San Pedro, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zahiri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Intl. Orthopedic Center for Joint Disorders A Medical Corp.
    50 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-0989
  2. 2
    Building C
    1360 W 6th St Ste C, San Pedro, CA 90732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 241-0690
  3. 3
    International Orthopedic Center
    1015 Gayley Ave Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-0989

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Hormoz Zahiri, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 61 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063464147
    Education & Certifications

    • St Justine Chldns Hosp
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • Altoona Hosp
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hormoz Zahiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zahiri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zahiri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zahiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahiri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

