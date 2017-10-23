Dr. Hormoze Goudarzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goudarzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hormoze Goudarzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Guy's Hospital, University of London and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Hormoze A Goudarzi MD1721 NEW HANOVER MEDICAL PARK DR, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 763-6571
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goudarzi?
Great experience with Dr. Hormoze. I felt complete confidence. He explained the procedure in detail and I had no complications. I was able to get appointments with no problem. I would definitely refer my friends and family to Dr. Hormoze.
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Greenwich District Hospital
- Maudsley Hosp
- Guy's Hospital Group, London, Uk
- Guy's Hospital, University of London
Dr. Goudarzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goudarzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goudarzi has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goudarzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goudarzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goudarzi.
