Dr. Horng Tsai, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Binghamton, NY
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Horng Tsai, MD

Dr. Horng Tsai, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tsai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    16 Grand Blvd, Binghamton, NY 13905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 797-1112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Breast Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Breast Cancer

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Horng Tsai, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1063453884
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA COLLEGE OF NURSING
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

