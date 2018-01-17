Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horng Tsai, MD
Overview of Dr. Horng Tsai, MD
Dr. Horng Tsai, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Dr. Tsai's Office Locations
- 1 16 Grand Blvd, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 797-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Tsai for over 4 years. He has been absolutely wonderful, trustworthy and on point when it comes to my medical needs,
About Dr. Horng Tsai, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1063453884
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.