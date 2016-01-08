Dr. Horst Klueppelberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klueppelberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Horst Klueppelberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Horst Klueppelberg, MD
Dr. Horst Klueppelberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ.
Dr. Klueppelberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Klueppelberg's Office Locations
-
1
Banner Family Pharmacy - MD Anderson2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-6444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klueppelberg?
I appreciate his optimism & aggressiveness with my particular situation (39 y.o. with Multiple Myeloma). We started treatment about 4 weeks ago, my spine feels so much better and I look forward to getting this in remission asap!
About Dr. Horst Klueppelberg, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, German
- 1356531859
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klueppelberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klueppelberg accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klueppelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klueppelberg works at
Dr. Klueppelberg has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klueppelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klueppelberg speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Klueppelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klueppelberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klueppelberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klueppelberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.