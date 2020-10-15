See All Podiatric Surgeons in Little Elm, TX
Dr. Horst Knapp, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Horst Knapp, DPM

Dr. Horst Knapp, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Little Elm, TX. They completed their residency with New Jersey University Hosp

Dr. Knapp works at Foot & Ankle Centers Of Frisco in Little Elm, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Knapp's Office Locations

    Foot & Ankle Centers Of Frisco
    1395 E Eldorado Pkwy Ste 300, Little Elm, TX 75068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    North Texas Synergy Pain & Rehab. Pllc
    5375 Coit Rd Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 712-7773
    Foot And Ankle Center Of Frisco and Plano
    4461 Coit Rd Ste 409, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 712-7773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Horst Knapp, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922059724
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New Jersey University Hosp
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Horst Knapp, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knapp has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

