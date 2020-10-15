Overview of Dr. Horst Knapp, DPM

Dr. Horst Knapp, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Little Elm, TX. They completed their residency with New Jersey University Hosp



Dr. Knapp works at Foot & Ankle Centers Of Frisco in Little Elm, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.