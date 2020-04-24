Dr. Saad-Naguib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hosam Saad-Naguib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hosam Saad-Naguib, MD
Dr. Hosam Saad-Naguib, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Saad-Naguib's Office Locations
Nw. Georgia Hematology & Oncology PC1504 N Thornton Ave Ste 102, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-0508
- 2 1901 COVENTRY, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-0508
Hospital Affiliations
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recently diagnosed with bladder cancer. This group has been very helpful & the Chemo girls are awesome !! They never rush & take their time to explain & let you ask questions. One thing that stuck with me is when she said '' Your support group doesn't stop when you leave home. ''We are here to get you through your Journey. I was so touched by the kindness. Dr. Naguib was very friendly and gives you a chance to ask any questions.
About Dr. Hosam Saad-Naguib, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad-Naguib accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad-Naguib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad-Naguib has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saad-Naguib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saad-Naguib speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad-Naguib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad-Naguib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad-Naguib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad-Naguib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.