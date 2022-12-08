Dr. Hose Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hose Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
California Orthopedic Specs6712 Friends Ave, Whittier, CA 90601 Directions (562) 945-8873
California Orthopedic Specs12600 Beach Blvd Ste A1, Stanton, CA 90680 Directions (562) 945-8873
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is awesome. Very helpful with questions. Very courteous as well. Dr Kim is great. Listened to my issue, asked the right questions and provided diagnosis. Had to have surgery. Scheduled quickly and I'm well on my way to recovery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Wagner Institute Orth Hospital
- Usc Med Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|Usc Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.