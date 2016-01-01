Dr. Hosein Shokouh Amiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shokouh Amiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hosein Shokouh Amiri, MD
Overview of Dr. Hosein Shokouh Amiri, MD
Dr. Hosein Shokouh Amiri, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Pahlavi University Medical School and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Shokouh Amiri's Office Locations
WK Advanced Surgery Center2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 2B, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hosein Shokouh Amiri, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- 1831155688
Education & Certifications
- University of Aarhus
- Herlev Hospital, University of Copenhagen
- Shiraz University Of Medical Sciences
- Pahlavi University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shokouh Amiri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shokouh Amiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shokouh Amiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shokouh Amiri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shokouh Amiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shokouh Amiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shokouh Amiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.