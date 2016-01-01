Overview of Dr. Hosein Shokouh Amiri, MD

Dr. Hosein Shokouh Amiri, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Pahlavi University Medical School and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Shokouh Amiri works at WK Advanced Surgery Center in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.