Dr. Hosep Deyrmenjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deyrmenjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hosep Deyrmenjian, MD
Overview
Dr. Hosep Deyrmenjian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Deyrmenjian works at
Locations
-
1
Hosep H Deyrmenjian MD PC1445 N Hunt Club Rd Ste 303, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 596-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deyrmenjian?
Excellent as always, I have been a patient for 12 plus yrs
About Dr. Hosep Deyrmenjian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and French
- 1710979729
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Oh State University Hospital
- Cook County Hospital
- Ain Shams University
- University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deyrmenjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deyrmenjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deyrmenjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deyrmenjian works at
Dr. Deyrmenjian has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deyrmenjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deyrmenjian speaks Arabic, Armenian and French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Deyrmenjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deyrmenjian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deyrmenjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deyrmenjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.