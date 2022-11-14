Overview of Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD

Dr. Hoshedar Tamboli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College|Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Tamboli works at Heart Vascular and Vein of Tampa Bay, LLC in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.